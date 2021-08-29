Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.94. 357,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,348. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.84.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.