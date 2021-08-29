Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 7.7% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $26,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 634,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,106. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $109.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

