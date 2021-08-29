Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,340,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.10. 366,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

