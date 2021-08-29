Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded up $2.55 on Friday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

