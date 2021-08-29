Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $30,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

