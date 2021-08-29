Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

CRUS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

