Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,970 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

