Seizert Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Insperity worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $111.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

