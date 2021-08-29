Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 13,340 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,334 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,856 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express stock opened at $168.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

