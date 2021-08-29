Seizert Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,676 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $7,127,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 45.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 7.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 13.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $205.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

