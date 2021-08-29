Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International comprises 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Robert Half International worth $39,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 83,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,217,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $104.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

