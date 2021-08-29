Seizert Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the period. Allison Transmission makes up 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Allison Transmission worth $42,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

