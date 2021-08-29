Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $11.16 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Curtiss-Wright worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CW opened at $123.06 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $83.04 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

