Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $14.70 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,828 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.31% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.