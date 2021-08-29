Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of LKQ worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

