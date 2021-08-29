Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $27.33 Million Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,442 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Albertsons Companies worth $27,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACI opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

