Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $28.64 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $154,892,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

MTB stock opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

