Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

