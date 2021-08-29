Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $199.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.84. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

