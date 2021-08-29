Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,761 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,479,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

