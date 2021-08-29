Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 347.4% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $57,494,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 113.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $609.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

