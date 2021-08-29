Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Alkermes worth $10,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 182.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.77, a PEG ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,197 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

