Seizert Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of The Howard Hughes worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $9,286,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

NYSE HHC opened at $92.56 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.