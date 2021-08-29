Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 17,792 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of AutoZone worth $48,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 254,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,548.49 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,580.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

