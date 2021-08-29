Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 392,824 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,824 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Discovery worth $43,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

