Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,561 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Landstar System worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Landstar System stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.92 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

