Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,101 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of McKesson worth $33,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 539.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in McKesson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in McKesson by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,679 shares of company stock worth $3,379,237 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

