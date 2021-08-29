Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Markel worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Markel by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,272.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,225.97. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

