Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.01. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

