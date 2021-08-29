Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $372.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

