Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.71.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

