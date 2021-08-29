Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,669 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $28,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after buying an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after buying an additional 255,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after buying an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $198.78 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.