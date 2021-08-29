Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 16,903 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.51% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM opened at $85.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.09 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

