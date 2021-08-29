Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

