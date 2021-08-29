Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,333 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Exelixis worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

