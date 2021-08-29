Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 28,857 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,459,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

