Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 82,327 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,327 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up approximately 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Acuity Brands worth $52,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

