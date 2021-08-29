Seizert Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 329,704 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Western Digital worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 66,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,386,803 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $98,775,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

