Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Select Medical worth $42,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEM opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

