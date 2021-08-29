Sentinel Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,179.06 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $292,179.06 and approximately $83,685.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

