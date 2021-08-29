Sentinel Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and approximately $206,031.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,891,206,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,847,805 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

