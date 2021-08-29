Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

