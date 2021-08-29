ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $641.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.7% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $632.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.21. The company has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a PEG ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $432.85 and a 12-month high of $635.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

