Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 60.6% in August

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 392,400 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the July 29th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
