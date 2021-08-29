Sharder (SS) Price Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $90,468.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sharder (SS) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

