Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 2.39. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

