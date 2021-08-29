Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) versus Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Head to Head Review

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group 18.54% 8.94% 0.69%

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Carter Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Shinhan Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 1.94 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.11 $2.73 billion $5.64 6.03

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

