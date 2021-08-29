Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SGIOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, supply, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. Its products include prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, diagnostic regents, medical devices and others. The company was founded by Gisaburo Shiono on March 17, 1878 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

