Short Interest in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Expands By 48.6%

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. 91,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,775. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

