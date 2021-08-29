Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Rises By 194.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $13.88.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

